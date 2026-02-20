(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sentry South 26-2 Start up

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    The Mississippi National Guard hosts exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 21, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 11:25
    VIRIN: 260221-A-TR103-5947
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

    sentrysouth26-2

