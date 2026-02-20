Sentry South 26-2 Start up

The Mississippi National Guard hosts exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 21, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 11:25
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
