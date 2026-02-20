1st Battalion, 389th Regiment (1-389th Drill Sergeant Battalion) Drill Sergeants conduct the Army Fitness Test (AFT) and assess Drill Sergeants candidates at Fort Buchanan, Feb 21, 2026. The AFT and assessment program ensures Drill Sergeants and the candidates maintain the physical readiness, standards, and leadership excellence required to effectively train and mentor the next generation of Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Justin Williams-Ramos).
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 09:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996829
|VIRIN:
|260221-A-HB421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111536992
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|GUAYNABO, PR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1MSC Drills Sergeants, by SPC Adilen Soto Margolla and SGT Justin Williams-Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.