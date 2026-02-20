1MSC Drills Sergeants

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO

    02.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Adilen Soto Margolla and Sgt. Justin Williams-Ramos

    1st Mission Support Command

    1st Battalion, 389th Regiment (1-389th Drill Sergeant Battalion) Drill Sergeants conduct the Army Fitness Test (AFT) and assess Drill Sergeants candidates at Fort Buchanan, Feb 21, 2026. The AFT and assessment program ensures Drill Sergeants and the candidates maintain the physical readiness, standards, and leadership excellence required to effectively train and mentor the next generation of Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Justin Williams-Ramos).

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 09:15
    Location: GUAYNABO, PR

