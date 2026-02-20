1MSC Drills Sergeants

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Battalion, 389th Regiment (1-389th Drill Sergeant Battalion) Drill Sergeants conduct the Army Fitness Test (AFT) and assess Drill Sergeants candidates at Fort Buchanan, Feb 21, 2026. The AFT and assessment program ensures Drill Sergeants and the candidates maintain the physical readiness, standards, and leadership excellence required to effectively train and mentor the next generation of Soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Justin Williams-Ramos).