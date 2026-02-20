Coast Guard rescues stranded man from the Illinois River Valley

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from North Bend, Oregon, rescues a stranded man from the Illinois River Valley near Greenwall Rapids, Oregon, February 20, 2026. The rescue was the result of a multi-day search alongside the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 19:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996824
|VIRIN:
|260220-G-PV420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111536885
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.