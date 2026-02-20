(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues stranded man from the Illinois River Valley

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Astoria

    A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from North Bend, Oregon, rescues a stranded man from the Illinois River Valley near Greenwall Rapids, Oregon, February 20, 2026. The rescue was the result of a multi-day search alongside the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996824
    VIRIN: 260220-G-PV420-1001
    Filename: DOD_111536885
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OREGON, US

    USCG
    Search & Rescue

