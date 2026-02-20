(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Airborne Division executes Arctic airborne operations during JPMRC 26-02 in Alaska

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Arbishua Rojas 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division conduct field operations during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 (JPMRC) , Feb. 2026. The training event integrates multinational forces and builds combat readiness through realistic, high-intensity scenarios. (U.S. Army video by SSG Arbishua Rojas)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996813
    VIRIN: 260218-A-NN666-1001
    Filename: DOD_111536776
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 11th Airborne Division executes Arctic airborne operations during JPMRC 26-02 in Alaska, by SSG Arbishua Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11th Airborne Division
    Yukon Training Area
    982nd (Airborne) Combat Camera Company
    Alaska

