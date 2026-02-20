U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division conduct field operations during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 (JPMRC) , Feb. 2026. The training event integrates multinational forces and builds combat readiness through realistic, high-intensity scenarios. (U.S. Army video by SSG Arbishua Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996813
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-NN666-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111536776
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th Airborne Division executes Arctic airborne operations during JPMRC 26-02 in Alaska, by SSG Arbishua Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.