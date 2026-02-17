(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weekly Sitrep

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson delivers on-camera remarks for the Department of War’s weekly situation report at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 15:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 996751
    VIRIN: 260219-F-VS137-5867
    Filename: DOD_111535236
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weekly Sitrep, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video