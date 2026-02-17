Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson delivers on-camera remarks for the Department of War’s weekly situation report at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 15:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|996751
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-VS137-5867
|Filename:
|DOD_111535236
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Weekly Sitrep, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
