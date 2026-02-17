A HANX drone designed by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Henry David Volpe is staged and conducts test flights at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. The HANX is the Marine Corps' first National Defense Authorizing Act-compliant, 3D-printed drone, providing a secure and adaptable aerial platform for the modern warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996747
|VIRIN:
|260212-M-UE056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111535088
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Henry David Volpe develops first Marine Corps NDAA Compliant 3D printed Drone, by Sgt Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
