AFN PACUP: 75th Victory Memorial Ceremony of the Battle of Chipyong-ni

On Feb 11th, French and Republic of Korea forces participated in the 75th Victory Memorial ceremony commemorating the Battle of Chipyong-ni, South Korea. Some important guests who attended this ceremony was Major Gen. Kim Jong Yeoun, the Commander of the 11th Maneuver Division, The Governor of Yangyeong County Jeon Jin-seon, and the French Ambassador for Korea, Philippe Bertoux. (U.S Army Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)