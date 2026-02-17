AFN PACUP: 75th Victory Memorial Ceremony of the Battle of Chipyong-ni

On Feb 11th, French and Republic of Korea forces participated in the 75th Victory Memorial ceremony commemorating the Battle of Chipyong-ni, South Korea. Some important guests who attended this ceremony was Major Gen. Kim Jong Yeoun, the Commander of the 11th Maneuver Division, The Governor of Yangyeong County Jeon Jin-seon, and the French Ambassador for Korea, Philippe Bertoux. (U.S Army Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 01:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996685
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-YI736-1426
|Filename:
|DOD_111533789
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
