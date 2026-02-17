(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN PACUP: 75th Victory Memorial Ceremony of the Battle of Chipyong-ni

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On Feb 11th, French and Republic of Korea forces participated in the 75th Victory Memorial ceremony commemorating the Battle of Chipyong-ni, South Korea. Some important guests who attended this ceremony was Major Gen. Kim Jong Yeoun, the Commander of the 11th Maneuver Division, The Governor of Yangyeong County Jeon Jin-seon, and the French Ambassador for Korea, Philippe Bertoux. (U.S Army Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    TAGS

    Foreign Affairs
    United Nations Command
    Battle of Chipyong-ni
    Memorial Service Ceremony
    Republic of Korea (Korea
    French Republic (France)

