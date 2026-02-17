(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bamboo Eagle C-130 Arrival BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 317th Airlift Wing unload a C-130 Hercules during Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 13, 2026. The exercise pushes participants to innovate and adapt, ensuring they are prepared to meet the demands of modern warfare with skill and resilience. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996656
    VIRIN: 260213-F-VR928-7001
    Filename: DOD_111533147
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bamboo Eagle C-130 Arrival BRoll, by SSgt Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BambooEagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video