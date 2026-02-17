Bamboo Eagle C-130 Arrival BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996656" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 317th Airlift Wing unload a C-130 Hercules during Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 13, 2026. The exercise pushes participants to innovate and adapt, ensuring they are prepared to meet the demands of modern warfare with skill and resilience. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer)