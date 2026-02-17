La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans

Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Defender conduct security operations overlooking Jackson Square in New Orleans, January 2026. Working alongside the Louisiana State Police and interagency partners, Soldiers maintain a visible presence in support of ongoing public safety efforts throughout Carnival season.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 11:12
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
