La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans

Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Defender engage with visitors while conducting patrol operations in New Orleans, February 2026. Many of the Soldiers supporting the mission are residents of the surrounding communities and, in coordination with the Louisiana State Police and other partners, help maintain a safe and welcoming environment throughout Carnival season.
|01.15.2026
|02.19.2026 11:12
|B-Roll
|996623
|260219-Z-VP503-1000
|DOD_111532711
|00:00:21
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|1
|1
