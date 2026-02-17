La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Defender engage with visitors while conducting patrol operations in New Orleans, February 2026. Many of the Soldiers supporting the mission are residents of the surrounding communities and, in coordination with the Louisiana State Police and other partners, help maintain a safe and welcoming environment throughout Carnival season.