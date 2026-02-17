(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Capt. Peter Drasutis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Defender engage with visitors while conducting patrol operations in New Orleans, February 2026. Many of the Soldiers supporting the mission are residents of the surrounding communities and, in coordination with the Louisiana State Police and other partners, help maintain a safe and welcoming environment throughout Carnival season.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996623
    VIRIN: 260219-Z-VP503-1000
    Filename: DOD_111532711
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. National Guard impacts crime in New Orleans, by CPT Peter Drasutis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

