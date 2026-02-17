(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stream along Champney Falls Trail in White Mountain National Forest

    CONWAY, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Marc Sanchez 

    USDA Forest Service   

    A general view of a stream along the Champney Falls Trail in the White Mountain National Forest on Sept. 27, 2024, near Conway, N.H. (Forest Service video by Marc J. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CONWAY, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    This work, Stream along Champney Falls Trail in White Mountain National Forest, by Marc Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    outdoors
    stream
    forest
    active management

