(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skycrane supports wildfire operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Marc Sanchez 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Broll: A general view of a Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter during wildfire operations on the Tamarack Fire in California. (Courtesy video by Marc J. Sanchez/NIFC)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996611
    VIRIN: 210811-O-RE705-6218
    Filename: DOD_111532618
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skycrane supports wildfire operations, by Marc Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wildfire
    fire suppression
    Skycrane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video