U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment and 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, arrive in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb. 19, 2026, for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 08:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996591
|VIRIN:
|260219-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111532481
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines Arrive in Norway for Exercise Cold Response, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
