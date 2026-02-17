A U.S. Army Apache Attack Helicopter Crew Lifts Off For A Test Flight During Combined Resolve 26-05

A U.S. Army Apache Attack Helichopter crew lifts off for a test flight during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Hohenfels, Germany, on February 16, 2026. During CbR 26-05, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
(U.S. Army Broll by Spc. Noah Carlsson)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 05:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996585
|VIRIN:
|260216-A-SA875-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_111532320
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
