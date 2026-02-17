A U.S. Army Apache Attack Helicopter Crew Lifts Off For A Test Flight During Combined Resolve 26-05

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian pilot begins test flight during Combined Resolve 26-05, Feb. 16, 2026 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. During CbR 26-05, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Noah Carlsson)