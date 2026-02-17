September 2025 - DoW CIO: DoD 8140 Foundational Qualification Seminar
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 12:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|996504
|VIRIN:
|250923-O-HN858-9689
|Filename:
|DOD_111531033
|Length:
|01:17:37
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, September 2025 - DoW CIO: DoD 8140 Foundational Qualification Seminar, by Miguel La Porte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.