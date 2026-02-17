(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COR Instructional Video Sections: COR Template Part 2, Sections 4 - 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Donna Marchessault 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Command Operation Reports are a detailed recounting of a Navy’s command’s operations, training, and events. Unlike a deck log, which traditionally records tactical military operations, the COR gives a comprehensive narrative of the command and its events over the calendar year. Over 2,500 commands are required to submit CORs annually to the Navy Archives at NHHC. These reports contribute to the Navy’s overall historical record and serve as an important resource to the public.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 09:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996496
    VIRIN: 260218-M-IP911-6885
    Filename: DOD_111530773
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COR Instructional Video Sections: COR Template Part 2, Sections 4 - 6, by Donna Marchessault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COR
    Archives
    NHHC
    command operations report
    History
    COR Instructional Video Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video