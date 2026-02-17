JASDF Onna Base Commander on AFN Radio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Japan Self-Defense Forces Lt. Col. Shun Ohashi, commander of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Onna Satellite Base, is radio interviewed by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley, broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 5, 2026. Ohashi spoke about the partnership between his command and the U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa's 10th Support Group and how that relationship translates to the air defense artillery mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)