(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JASDF Onna Base Commander on AFN Radio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    Japan Self-Defense Forces Lt. Col. Shun Ohashi, commander of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Onna Satellite Base, is radio interviewed by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley, broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 5, 2026. Ohashi spoke about the partnership between his command and the U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa's 10th Support Group and how that relationship translates to the air defense artillery mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 21:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996473
    VIRIN: 260218-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111530422
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASDF Onna Base Commander on AFN Radio, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    Department of War (DOW)
    Department of War Information Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video