Japan Self-Defense Forces Lt. Col. Shun Ohashi, commander of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Onna Satellite Base, is radio interviewed by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley, broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 5, 2026. Ohashi spoke about the partnership between his command and the U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa's 10th Support Group and how that relationship translates to the air defense artillery mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 21:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996473
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111530422
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JASDF Onna Base Commander on AFN Radio, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
