    VMX-1 Fire Familiarization Training B-Roll

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Castro 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines with Marine Test and Evaluation Squadron One, participate in fire-familiarization training at Urban Training Complex Yodaville, a part of Barry M. Goldwater Range-West, Arizona, Feb. 3, 2026. The training showcased the direct impact of maintenance, ordnance, and ground support work on the squadron's ability to test and evaluate Marine Corps aviation platforms and weapons systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher J. Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996452
    VIRIN: 260203-M-CC021-1001
    Filename: DOD_111530114
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMX-1 Fire Familiarization Training B-Roll, by LCpl Christopher Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MV-22 Osprey, MCAS Yuma, Training, Capabilities, Marines, AH-1Z Cobra

