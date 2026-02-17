VMX-1 Fire Familiarization Training B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Test and Evaluation Squadron One, participate in fire-familiarization training at Urban Training Complex Yodaville, a part of Barry M. Goldwater Range-West, Arizona, Feb. 3, 2026. The training showcased the direct impact of maintenance, ordnance, and ground support work on the squadron's ability to test and evaluate Marine Corps aviation platforms and weapons systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher J. Castro)