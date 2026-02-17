U.S. Marines with Marine Test and Evaluation Squadron One, participate in fire-familiarization training at Urban Training Complex Yodaville, a part of Barry M. Goldwater Range-West, Arizona, Feb. 3, 2026. The training showcased the direct impact of maintenance, ordnance, and ground support work on the squadron's ability to test and evaluate Marine Corps aviation platforms and weapons systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher J. Castro)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996452
|VIRIN:
|260203-M-CC021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111530114
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMX-1 Fire Familiarization Training B-Roll, by LCpl Christopher Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
