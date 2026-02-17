(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cliffside SAE Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew, assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, conducts a search and rescue hoist exercise as a part of SAREX 1-26 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2026. Kodiak SAREX 2026 is a multi-day, joint-training exercise focused on strengthening collective response to incidents by deepening interoperability with federal, state, local, and allied partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996447
    VIRIN: 260210-G-MQ824-2001
    Filename: DOD_111529969
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kodiak
    MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
    Search and Rescue (SAR) training
    U.S. Coast Guard
    SAREX
    Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video