Cliffside SAE Exercise

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew, assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, conducts a search and rescue hoist exercise as a part of SAREX 1-26 at Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2026. Kodiak SAREX 2026 is a multi-day, joint-training exercise focused on strengthening collective response to incidents by deepening interoperability with federal, state, local, and allied partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom)
