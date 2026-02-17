42 Bistro: Pay for your food using MEC to CAC Code 9

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Barracks Soldiers assigned to Fort Hood may be eligible to utilize their Common Access Card (CAC) to purchase meals at 42 Bistro through the Army’s Meal Entitlement program. Soldiers who reside in government quarters and are issued meal deductions, typically junior enlisted personnel, receive a daily meal value that can be used for breakfast, lunch and dinner at participating dining facilities.



To enable this benefit at 42 Bistro, eligible Soldiers must coordinate with their unit S1 or G1 to activate Meal Entitlement Control (MEC) to CAC, Code 09. Once activated, the Soldier’s CAC functions as a payment method at the point of sale, deducting from the authorized daily meal value rather than personal funds. Meal entitlement values reset each day and do not roll over.



This process ensures barracks Soldiers maintain access to nutritious meal options while providing flexibility in how they allocate their daily value across operating hours and menu selections.