    B-Roll of the 2nd Annual HazMat Jamboree at Goldwater ANGB

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    Emergency Management Airmen and fire fighters from five organizations gathered at Goldwater ANGB to sharpen their skills when responding to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) threats. (US Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996333
    VIRIN: 260214-F-FJ284-1001
    Filename: DOD_111528461
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of the 2nd Annual HazMat Jamboree at Goldwater ANGB, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HAZMAT
    Radiation
    training
    CBRNE
    Emergency Management
    Chemical & Biolgoical

