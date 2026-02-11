B-Roll of the 2nd Annual HazMat Jamboree at Goldwater ANGB

Emergency Management Airmen and fire fighters from five organizations gathered at Goldwater ANGB to sharpen their skills when responding to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) threats. (US Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2026 14:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996333
|VIRIN:
|260214-F-FJ284-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111528461
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
