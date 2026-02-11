Coast guard offloads more than $130 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach

The crew of USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906) offloads approximately $133 million worth of narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. The seized contraband was the result of four interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre)
