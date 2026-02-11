(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast guard offloads more than $130 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    The crew of USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906) offloads approximately $133 million worth of narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. The seized contraband was the result of four interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996246
    VIRIN: 260210-G-UN319-1001
    Filename: DOD_111526970
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video