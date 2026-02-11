Coast guard offloads more than $130 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906) offloads approximately $133 million worth of narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, Feb. 13, 2026. The seized contraband was the result of four interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre)