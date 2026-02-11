(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard offloads over $133.5 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A Coast Guard Cutter Seneca law enforcement crew interdicts a suspected drug smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Jan 31, 2026. Following the patrol, the ship's crew offloaded more then $133.5 million and 17, 750 pounds of illicit narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Cutter Seneca's crew)

    TAGS

    coast guard, operation pacific viper, eastern pacific ocean, drug interdiction, seneca

