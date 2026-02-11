Coast Guard offloads over $133.5 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

A Coast Guard Cutter Seneca law enforcement crew interdicts a suspected drug smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Jan 31, 2026. Following the patrol, the ship's crew offloaded more then $133.5 million and 17, 750 pounds of illicit narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Cutter Seneca's crew)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 08:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996221
|VIRIN:
|260131-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111526288
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
