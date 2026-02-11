(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Marine Logistics Group; Any Clime, Any Place, We Support

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors across 2nd Marine Logistics Group demonstrate mission readiness and capabilities around the globe with footage from Aug. 2023 – Jan. 2026. 2nd MLG stands ready at a moment’s notice, prepared to operate in any climate and across any terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USMCNews, Readiness, Expeditionary Logistics, Sustainment, Rapid Deployment, All-Climate operations

