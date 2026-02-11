U.S. Marines and Sailors across 2nd Marine Logistics Group demonstrate mission readiness and capabilities around the globe with footage from Aug. 2023 – Jan. 2026. 2nd MLG stands ready at a moment’s notice, prepared to operate in any climate and across any terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996220
|VIRIN:
|260206-M-KU924-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111526280
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group; Any Clime, Any Place, We Support, by LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.