    Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe B-Roll

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon    

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe crews train towing evolutions on Lake Tahoe, November 24, 2022. Coast Guard crews conduct towing training to build the coordination, seamanship, and safety skills needed to safely execute real-world tows in challenging conditions. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 08:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996219
    VIRIN: 221122-G-LB555-9767
    Filename: DOD_111526278
    Length: 00:06:19
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Lake Tahoe
    Coast Guard
    Response Boat

