Best Warrior Competition 2026

Soliders from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux competed in the Best Warrior Competition from Feb. 3 - Feb. 6, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The winners are Sgt. Gavin Bodaway as the non-commissioned officer (NCO) winner and SPC Ethan Rieck as the Soldier winner. The success of the competition can be attributed to the long hours, preparation and dedication of the Headquarters Headquarters Company leadership along with contributions of the Soldiers; creating one of the toughest and most outstanding competitions in recent years. The Best Warrior Competition includes several challenging events including the Army Fitness Test (AFT), Ranger Physical Training (PT) test, cognitive test, warrior tasks and drills, medical test, ruck march and weapons qualification with a stress shoot involving German Schützenschnur.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 05:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996216
|VIRIN:
|260205-O-DY521-1709
|Filename:
|DOD_111526212
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
