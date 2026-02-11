Best Warrior Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soliders from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux competed in the Best Warrior Competition from Feb. 3 - Feb. 6, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The winners are Sgt. Gavin Bodaway as the non-commissioned officer (NCO) winner and SPC Ethan Rieck as the Soldier winner. The success of the competition can be attributed to the long hours, preparation and dedication of the Headquarters Headquarters Company leadership along with contributions of the Soldiers; creating one of the toughest and most outstanding competitions in recent years. The Best Warrior Competition includes several challenging events including the Army Fitness Test (AFT), Ranger Physical Training (PT) test, cognitive test, warrior tasks and drills, medical test, ruck march and weapons qualification with a stress shoot involving German Schützenschnur.



Music licensed via Pixabay (royalty-free license, authorized for public release and unlimited distribution).