31st Operations Group War Day 26.1 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996210" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pilots and crew chiefs assigned to the 510th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons prepare to operate F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th FGS for 31st Operations Group War Day 26.1 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. This large-force exercise was the second successful iteration that showcased the 31st OG’s ability to execute several simultaneous operations in the event of real-world combat rescue requirements in contested airspace. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)