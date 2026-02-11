(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Pilots and crew chiefs assigned to the 510th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons prepare to operate F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th FGS for 31st Operations Group War Day 26.1 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. This large-force exercise was the second successful iteration that showcased the 31st OG’s ability to execute several simultaneous operations in the event of real-world combat rescue requirements in contested airspace. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 05:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996210
    VIRIN: 260205-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_111526200
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, 31st Operations Group War Day 26.1 B-roll, by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing, Aviano AB, 31st OG, OG War Day, Warriors

