31st Operations Group War Day 26.1 B-roll

Pilots and crew chiefs assigned to the 510th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons prepare to operate F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th FGS for 31st Operations Group War Day 26.1 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. This large-force exercise was the second successful iteration that showcased the 31st OG’s ability to execute several simultaneous operations in the event of real-world combat rescue requirements in contested airspace. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 05:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996210
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-ZJ681-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111526200
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
