Firefighters with the Plumas National Forest and Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression Inc., forestry professionals with Butte County Resource Conservation District, and Konkow Valley Band of Maidu Tribal members gathered to implement a prescribed burn on the Plumas National Forest December 9-11. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 10:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996189
|VIRIN:
|251211-O-NM884-4398
|Filename:
|DOD_111525990
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Fire Restoration Highlight Reel-1, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.