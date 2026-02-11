(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Fire Restoration Highlight Reel-1

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Firefighters with the Plumas National Forest and Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression Inc., forestry professionals with Butte County Resource Conservation District, and Konkow Valley Band of Maidu Tribal members gathered to implement a prescribed burn on the Plumas National Forest December 9-11. (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996189
    VIRIN: 251211-O-NM884-4398
    Filename: DOD_111525990
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Camp Fire Restoration Highlight Reel-1, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Plumas National Forest
    Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression

