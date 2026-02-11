(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Elevating the Culinary Arts

    SLOAN, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    The 79th Theater Sustainment Command and 377th Theater Sustainment Command put their culinary planning skills into play and conducted 92G Sustainment Training at the George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center, Sloan, Nevada, Jan 26-30, 2026. The 5-day round-robin style training provided Soldiers with several skills to include Field Feeding Meal Preparation, Food Safety & Protection, Small Batch Baking Training, and hands of training with the Assault Kitchen (AK), Mobile Kitchen Trailor (MKT), and Modern Burner Unit (MBU).

    The training not only played a role in increasing overall readiness and Army standards through hands-on training, but also incorporated recruiting through media attention, and innovative training that has a sustainable impact on current/future missions in the field environment, aligning to ASL Army 2030 vision. (Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996140
    VIRIN: 260130-A-BH424-9717
    Filename: DOD_111525402
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: SLOAN, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Elevating the Culinary Arts, by SFC Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cooking
    377th TSC
    79th TSC
    Army Reserve
    Field Feeding, culinary arts

