DLA Packaging Episode 6 - Differences in Military and Commercial Packaging

This is part of the DLA web series on packaging, hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.



This video is the sixth episode in the packaging series and will cover the differences in Military and Commercial packaging.



This episode will provide guidance on Military and Commercial Packaging.

We will discuss

• The differences between Military and Commercial packaging

• Where to find eligibility in contracts

• General information on ASTM D3951

• Examples of non-compliant commercial packaging



PAN: S1000-26-0010