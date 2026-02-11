(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BDAACH Q-Anywhere 2.0

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    AFN Humphreys

    Q-Anywhere 2.0 is an online service available for service members within the Korean Peninsula. Accessible via phone or computer, it can be used to fulfill new prescriptions, renewals, and refills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    BDAACH Q-Anywhere Link: https://cxmlink.com/DHAMTF612

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 19:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 996017
    VIRIN: 260204-F-EZ689-7038
    Filename: DOD_111523603
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BDAACH Q-Anywhere 2.0, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Health and wellness
    Defense Health Agency
    Brian D Allgood Community Hospital
    Q-Anywhere 2.0

