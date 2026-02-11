BDAACH Q-Anywhere 2.0

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996017" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Q-Anywhere 2.0 is an online service available for service members within the Korean Peninsula. Accessible via phone or computer, it can be used to fulfill new prescriptions, renewals, and refills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)



BDAACH Q-Anywhere Link: https://cxmlink.com/DHAMTF612