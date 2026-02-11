(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples B-Roll Package - Ombudsman-at-Large at USO 85th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    260204-N-EB640-1002 Naples, Italy (Feb. 04, 2026) AFN Naples B-Roll package highlighting the Ombudsman-at-Large visit to the USO 85th Birthday. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995902
    VIRIN: 260204-N-EB640-8682
    Filename: DOD_111522184
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples B-Roll Package - Ombudsman-at-Large at USO 85th Birthday, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ombudsman
    Capodichino
    USO 85th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video