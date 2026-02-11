260204-N-EB640-1002 Naples, Italy (Feb. 04, 2026) AFN Naples B-Roll package highlighting the Ombudsman-at-Large visit to the USO 85th Birthday. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995902
|VIRIN:
|260204-N-EB640-8682
|Filename:
|DOD_111522184
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples B-Roll Package - Ombudsman-at-Large at USO 85th Birthday, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.