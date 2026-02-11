260130-N-EB640-1001 Naples, Italy (Jan. 30, 2026) AFN Naples InFocus highlighting the visit from the Commander of MNCC. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 09:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|995899
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-EB640-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111522138
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples InFocus - Commander MNCC Visit, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.