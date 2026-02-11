(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples InFocus - Commander MNCC Visit

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    260130-N-EB640-1001 Naples, Italy (Jan. 30, 2026) AFN Naples InFocus highlighting the visit from the Commander of MNCC. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 995899
    VIRIN: 260130-N-EB640-1001
    Filename: DOD_111522138
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus - Commander MNCC Visit, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Capodichino
    MNCC
    NAVEUR
    NAVEUR NAVAF

