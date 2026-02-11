(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples B-Roll Package - CNO Visit

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Karris Battle, Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley, Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson and Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang

    AFN Naples

    260204-N-JA925-1002 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 4, 2026) AFN Naples B-Roll package highlighting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman visiting Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Feb. 4, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995888
    VIRIN: 260204-N-JA925-1002
    Filename: DOD_111522042
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples B-Roll Package - CNO Visit, by PO2 Karris Battle, PO2 Merissa Daley, PO3 Chance Hanson and PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

