11th Airborne Division Medics Conduct MEDEVAC

U.S. Army medical personnel assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne),11th Airborne Division conduct a medical evacuation rehearsal during Joint Pacific Multi-National Readiness Center 26-02, on Yukon Training Area near Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska Feb. 10, 2026. The Arctic is a dynamic environment requiring leaders and Soldiers to be prepared, adaptive and capable of operating in a harsh environment that can change quickly and suddenly.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 23:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995849
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-ED188-6210
|Filename:
|DOD_111521699
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
