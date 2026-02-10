Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV Drones during DIU challenge

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force and small unmanned aircraft system industry professionals conduct a fiber-optic first-person view sUAS evaluation event at Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27-29, 2026. I MEF, in partnership with Defense Innovation Unit, evaluated fiber-optic drones for use in signal-degraded environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)
