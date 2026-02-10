(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV Drones during DIU challenge

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force and small unmanned aircraft system industry professionals conduct a fiber-optic first-person view sUAS evaluation event at Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27-29, 2026. I MEF, in partnership with Defense Innovation Unit, evaluated fiber-optic drones for use in signal-degraded environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995779
    VIRIN: 260210-M-FK421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111520734
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV Drones during DIU challenge, by LCpl Kelani Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drones
    I MEF
    Fiber-optics
    sUAS
    DIU
    Camp Pendleton

