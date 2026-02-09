130 Seconds with A1C Marissa Cobb

Protecting the network, on and off the clock.
Meet Airman First Class Marissa Cobb. For the 130th Airlift Wing, she’s a Systems Administrator Specialist keeping our mission-critical data flowing. In her civilian career, she levels up as a Senior Network Analyst for a federal agency.
From local missions to national security, A1C Cobb is the frontline of defense in the digital world.
|02.08.2026
|02.10.2026 08:50
|Series
|995746
|260208-Z-BN460-1001
|DOD_111520102
|00:01:57
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
