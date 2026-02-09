(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    130 Seconds with A1C Marissa Cobb

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alancea Grant 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Protecting the network, on and off the clock.

    Meet Airman First Class Marissa Cobb. For the 130th Airlift Wing, she’s a Systems Administrator Specialist keeping our mission-critical data flowing. In her civilian career, she levels up as a Senior Network Analyst for a federal agency.

    From local missions to national security, A1C Cobb is the frontline of defense in the digital world.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 08:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 995746
    VIRIN: 260208-Z-BN460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111520102
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130 Seconds with A1C Marissa Cobb, by SSgt Alancea Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    130th Airlift Wing

