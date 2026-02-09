130 Seconds with A1C Marissa Cobb

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Protecting the network, on and off the clock.



Meet Airman First Class Marissa Cobb. For the 130th Airlift Wing, she’s a Systems Administrator Specialist keeping our mission-critical data flowing. In her civilian career, she levels up as a Senior Network Analyst for a federal agency.



From local missions to national security, A1C Cobb is the frontline of defense in the digital world.