U.S. Navy Corpsmen Respond to Mass Casualty Drill aboard USS Ashland

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2026) - U.S. Navy medical personnel assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) triage simulated casualties during a mass casualty drill off the California coast, Jan. 26, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 03:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995723
|VIRIN:
|250126-M-FG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519835
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
