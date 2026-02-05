NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, departs Naval Base San Diego aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) on California, Jan. 23, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 01:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995713
|VIRIN:
|260123-M-FG738-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519656
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
