TF Ashland Marines Embark Gear and Storage Units Aboard the USS Ashland

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 8, 2026) - U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, embark gear and equipment aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) at Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 8, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell and Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|01.08.2026
|02.10.2026 00:33
|B-Roll
|995706
|260108-M-EU506-1001
|DOD_111519609
|00:02:52
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
