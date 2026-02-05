PACUP: New Years Jump

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JAPAN

    01.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update; Members assigned to the Japan Ground Self Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade, U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division, as well as airborne troopers from 12 other allied countries participated in the opening ceremony for the 2026 New Year's Jump at Camp Narashino, Japan.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 19:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 995690
    VIRIN: 260111-F-BT860-7973
    Filename: DOD_111519334
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    11th airborne division
    new years jump

