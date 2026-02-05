PACUP: New Years Jump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995690" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Update; Members assigned to the Japan Ground Self Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade, U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division, as well as airborne troopers from 12 other allied countries participated in the opening ceremony for the 2026 New Year's Jump at Camp Narashino, Japan.