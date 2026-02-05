(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AH- 64 Visits USAARL

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Stephen Williams 

    U. S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory

    The U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory hosted an AH-64 Apache and a CH-47 Chinook for an aircraft orientation and aircrew engagement event. This collaboration provided USAARL personnel and Army aircrews the opportunity to discuss aviation systems, operational environments, and the unique demands placed on aircrews.
    By aligning USAARL’s research with the operational needs of Army aviation, USAARL is accelerating solutions that enhance aircrew safety, mission effectiveness, and performance. These direct engagements ensure research remains relevant and impactful, driving advancements in aeromedical solutions that support Army readiness and operational superiority.
    USAARL remains committed to advancing Army aviation through innovative research and collaboration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 16:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995672
    VIRIN: 260128-O-WG571-9415
    PIN: 2601282
    Filename: DOD_111518956
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ALABAMA, US

