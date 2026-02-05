AH- 64 Visits USAARL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory hosted an AH-64 Apache and a CH-47 Chinook for an aircraft orientation and aircrew engagement event. This collaboration provided USAARL personnel and Army aircrews the opportunity to discuss aviation systems, operational environments, and the unique demands placed on aircrews.

By aligning USAARL’s research with the operational needs of Army aviation, USAARL is accelerating solutions that enhance aircrew safety, mission effectiveness, and performance. These direct engagements ensure research remains relevant and impactful, driving advancements in aeromedical solutions that support Army readiness and operational superiority.

USAARL remains committed to advancing Army aviation through innovative research and collaboration.