(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    312th Training Squadron Fire Fighting Training B Roll Jan 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Video by Russ Howard and Airman 1st Class Maria Mota

    17th Training Wing

    Vertical B Roll footage of the 312th Training Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas in January 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 15:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995667
    VIRIN: 260116-F-LF710-6546
    Filename: DOD_111518881
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 312th Training Squadron Fire Fighting Training B Roll Jan 2026, by Russ Howard and A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video