    Working with Small Business

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Video by Tom Shortridge 

    DARPA

    Small businesses drive the economy and exemplify the innovative spirit that is the hallmark of our culture. We partner with small businesses to develop and commercialize breakthrough technologies in service of national security.

    Our opportunities are open to all eligible performers – from start-ups to larger firms.

    Our Small Business Programs Office (SBPO) enables the small business community to create and transition radical, game-changing technologies that benefit national security, the federal government, and the commercial marketplace.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 15:16
    small business
    SBPO

