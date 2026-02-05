Small businesses drive the economy and exemplify the innovative spirit that is the hallmark of our culture. We partner with small businesses to develop and commercialize breakthrough technologies in service of national security.
Our opportunities are open to all eligible performers – from start-ups to larger firms.
Our Small Business Programs Office (SBPO) enables the small business community to create and transition radical, game-changing technologies that benefit national security, the federal government, and the commercial marketplace.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995652
|VIRIN:
|230605-O-QR429-6212
|Filename:
|DOD_111518774
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Working with Small Business, by Tom Shortridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
