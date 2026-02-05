Program launches, challenges, commercial transition activities – DARPA’s work pushes the edge of the possible.
To make it happen, our program managers need highly skilled support contractors, broadly referred to as SETAs (Scientific Engineering and Technical Assistance) within DARPA. Often spanning programs, portfolios, and even offices in their impact, support contractors help program managers chart and navigate the path toward groundbreaking discoveries.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995650
|VIRIN:
|230605-O-QR429-5841
|Filename:
|DOD_111518762
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scientific, Engineering, and Technical Assistance, by Tom Shortridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.