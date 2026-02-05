(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Scientific, Engineering, and Technical Assistance

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Video by Tom Shortridge 

    DARPA

    Program launches, challenges, commercial transition activities – DARPA’s work pushes the edge of the possible.

    To make it happen, our program managers need highly skilled support contractors, broadly referred to as SETAs (Scientific Engineering and Technical Assistance) within DARPA. Often spanning programs, portfolios, and even offices in their impact, support contractors help program managers chart and navigate the path toward groundbreaking discoveries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995650
    VIRIN: 230605-O-QR429-5841
    Filename: DOD_111518762
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: US

    contractor
    assistance
    SETA

