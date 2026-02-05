(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Conor Ragland 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    This is a social media reel highlighting the lethality of the F-35 Lightning II, created on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2026. The F-35 Lightning II is an advanced, multirole, stealth fighter aircraft developed under the Joint Strike Fighter program. It is designed for both air superiority and strike missions, featuring advanced stealth capabilities, electronic warfare systems, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance functions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Conor Ragland)

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 20:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995386
    VIRIN: 260206-M-LU642-1002
    Filename: DOD_111515490
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

    F-35, Combat Power, USMC, MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM

