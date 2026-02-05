F-35 Combat Power

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995385" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is a social media reel highlighting the lethality of the F-35 Lightning II, created on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2026. The F-35 Lightning II is an advanced, multirole, stealth fighter aircraft developed under the Joint Strike Fighter program. It is designed for both air superiority and strike missions, featuring advanced stealth capabilities, electronic warfare systems, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance functions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Conor Ragland)



The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock.