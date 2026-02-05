F-35 Combat Power

This is a social media reel highlighting the lethality of the F-35 Lightning II, created on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2026. The F-35 Lightning II is an advanced, multirole, stealth fighter aircraft developed under the Joint Strike Fighter program. It is designed for both air superiority and strike missions, featuring advanced stealth capabilities, electronic warfare systems, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance functions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Conor Ragland)
The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock.
|02.06.2026
|02.06.2026 20:40
|Video Productions
|995385
|260206-M-LU642-1001
|DOD_111515465
|00:01:00
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|0
|0
