Early Days of Cooperative Threat Reduction Program

"We collectively geeked out over the details." When former adversaries found common ground in science and safety, they helped secure the world's most dangerous materials. Watch Pat Becker's incredible story of the early days of U.S.- Russia nuclear cooperation. #CooperativeThreatReduction #LegacyVideo #GlobalSecurity