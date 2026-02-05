(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Early Days of Cooperative Threat Reduction Program

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    "We collectively geeked out over the details." When former adversaries found common ground in science and safety, they helped secure the world's most dangerous materials. Watch Pat Becker's incredible story of the early days of U.S.- Russia nuclear cooperation. #CooperativeThreatReduction #LegacyVideo #GlobalSecurity

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 14:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Early Days of Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Cooperative Threat Reduction Program

