    1SFG(A) Unit Highlight

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. John Bae 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A Green Beret assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), discusses what makes 1st SFG(A) unique from other Special Operation units, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 30, 2026.

    1st SFG (A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and the pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold its legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Bae)

    This video was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 14:26
    USASOC
    1st Special Forces Group
    Green Beret
    1st Special Forces Command
    indo -pacific
    Special Forces

