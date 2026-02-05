1SFG(A) Unit Highlight

A Green Beret assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), discusses what makes 1st SFG(A) unique from other Special Operation units, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 30, 2026.
1st SFG (A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and the pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold its legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Bae)
This video was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995353
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-YB388-1162
|Filename:
|DOD_111514809
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
