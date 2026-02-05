1SFG(A) Unit Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Green Beret assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), discusses what makes 1st SFG(A) unique from other Special Operation units, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 30, 2026.



1st SFG (A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and the pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold its legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Bae)



This video was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.